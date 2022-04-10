Premier Bank ink deal to participate in FI e-marketplace

Premier Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Fintech Innovations International DMCC to participate in the FI e-marketplace for trade finance business.

Under the agreement, Premier Bank will be able to participate in the FI e-marketplace through the TradeAssets portal for trade finance business - i.e. LC Advising, Confirming and UPAS funding - using the latest Blockchain technology, reads a press release.

The deal was signed in the presence of Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, and Azizunnessa Huq Dolly, managing director & chief country officer of Bangladesh of Fintech Innovations International DMCC.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Executive Vice President & Head of International Division Shibly Sadeque and other officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

