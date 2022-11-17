Premier Bank inaugurates stall at Hajj-Umrah Management Conference and Fair

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 06:50 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In the first-ever national level "Hajj-Umrah Management Conference and Fair" starting today at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Premier Bank inaugurated a Hajj booth at stall numbers 81, 82 and 83.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the three-day fair through a virtual ceremony held Thursday (17 November).

The fair aims to raise awareness on contemporary issues such as better Hajj management through technology, fraud and safety concerns, removing intermediaries and enabling open and transparent exchange of information on Hajj services.

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the stall, reads a press release.

Md Tareq Uddin, executive vice president and head of Brand Marketing and Communications Division of the bank; Abdul Mannan Khan, SVP & manager, Dilkusha Corporate Branch; Md Elias, senior vice president and head of Islamic Banking Division; Yakub Sharafati, senior vice president of HAAB; Faruque Ahmed, additional secretary to the government along with several key officials also attended the ceremony.

The fair will continue from 9am to 8pm every day and the closing ceremony will be held on Saturday (19 November).

