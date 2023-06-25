Premier Bank inaugurates Rupnagar sub-branch in Mirpur

Corporates

Press Release
25 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 04:08 pm

Related News

Premier Bank inaugurates Rupnagar sub-branch in Mirpur

Press Release
25 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited inaugurated their Rupnagar sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhaka. 

Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director of the Bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Sunday (25 June), said a press release.

Md. Pallab Karder, treasurer, Rotary Club of Bangladesh (Elite), Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & Communications attended as special guest. 

Md. Abdur Rahim, SAVP & manager of Asad Gate Branch; Borhan Uddin, AVP and in-charge of Rupnagar sub-branch along with senior officials, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries also attended the inauguration ceremony.
 

Premier Bank / sub branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

38m | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

6h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

23h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month