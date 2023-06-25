Premier Bank inaugurates Rupnagar sub-branch in Mirpur

The Premier Bank Limited inaugurated their Rupnagar sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director of the Bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Sunday (25 June), said a press release.

Md. Pallab Karder, treasurer, Rotary Club of Bangladesh (Elite), Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & Communications attended as special guest.

Md. Abdur Rahim, SAVP & manager of Asad Gate Branch; Borhan Uddin, AVP and in-charge of Rupnagar sub-branch along with senior officials, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries also attended the inauguration ceremony.

