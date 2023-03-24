Premier Bank inaugurates Anwer Khan Modern Hospital sub-branch In Dhanmondi

Corporates

Press Release
24 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:07 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited recently inaugurated the Anwer Khan Modern Hospital sub-branch controlled by the Kalabagan branch in Dhanmondi, said a press release.

Chief guest Anwer Hossain Khan, MP, chairman and managing director, Anwer Khan Modern Medical College and Hospital formally inaugurated the sub-branch.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited presided over the event attended by special guests Muhammed Ali, an advisor to the bank, Syed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director; Mamun Mahmud, senior executive vice president and head of human resources; Md Tareq Uddin, executive vice president and head of brand marketing and communications; Md Zakir Hossain, EVP and manager, Elephant Road branch; Professor Dr Md Ekhlasur Rahman, principal, Anwer Khan Modern Medical College and Major General (Retired) Ashraf Abdullah Yusuf, advisor to Modern Health Group.

Senior officials from both institutions, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries were also present at the inauguration programme.

