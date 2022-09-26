Premier Bank hosts Open CMSE Credit Disbursement Programme

Premier Bank Limited organised an "Open Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprise Credit Disbursement Program" at Dr HBM Iqbal Education City at Bhairab in Kishoregonj.

In the program chaired by M Reazul Karim Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Md Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank was present as Chief Guest and Md Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank as Special Guest, said a press release.

Premier Bank Honorable Advisor Muhammed Ali, Banani Branch Head and DMD Syed Nowsher Ali, DMD and Narayanganj Branch and Zonal Head Md Shahid Hassan Mallik, DMD and Chief Financial Officer Sayed Abul Hashem Anisul Kabir, SEVP and Chief Credit Officer were also present in the programme.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division of Premier Bank delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Through the Open Cottage, Micro and Small Enterprise Credit Disbursement Programme, the bank handed over cheque to the 15 selected Cottage and Micro loan customers in presence of 400 CMS Entrepreneurs.

Premier Bank Advisor Muhammed Ali focused on extending finance to the marginal entrepreneurs of the country towards building a Sonar Bangla envisioned by the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

M Reazul Karim emphasised the proper utilisation of the loan and expressed optimism to replicate the model of Cottage, Micro and Small loan financing program all over Bangladesh.

Md Obaidul Hoque stated that Bangladesh would become a developed country if all marginal Cottage, Micro and Small entrepreneurs could be brought under financial inclusion.