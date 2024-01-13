Premier Bank hosts Business Conference-2024

Corporates

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 06:01 pm

The Premier Bank PLC held its Business Conference-2024 today at R Events, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. 

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank PLC graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim, presided over the event attended by Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal (virtually connected), members of the Board of Director M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Jamal G Ahmed, Shafiqur Rahman, Independent Director Kaisar A. Choudhury.

In the inaugural speech, Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank PLC stated "The scope of the bank's business is increasing rapidly, so we have to keep the service quality intact with more sincerity and identify new areas of business in our respective areas." 

He called on all concerned including the branch manager to continue the progress of the bank in the coming days and work sincerely to increase its reputation.

The Managing Director and CEO, M Reazul Karim, stated in his speech "Premier Bank is working to move the country forward through quality and inclusive investment in small enterprises including national priority sectors having the guidance from Board of Directors and the strong management team. The people of the country have expectations from Premier Bank. We have to provide client service with modern technology keeping consistency with the national and international economic situation." 

It is mentionable that those who have achieved targets 2023, they have been awarded at the conference. Branch Managers from 136 branches, Zonal Heads along with Division Heads of Head Office also attended the occasion.

