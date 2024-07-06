Premier Bank holds half yearly business conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Half-Yearly Business Conference-2024 of the Premier Bank PLC. was held today at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. Heroic Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Honorable Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank PLC. graced the occasion as Chief Guest. 

Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar presided over the event while Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal, members of the Board of Director B. H. Haroon and Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; attended the occasion as special guests along with other high officials of the bank.

In his inaugural speech, Heroic Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, gave special thanks to the management, branch managers and cluster heads of the bank for achieving AAA, the highest credit rating in the industry as well as the satisfactory achievement of the bank during the first half of the year 2024. He hoped that, the trend of the success would be enhanced further in the second half of the year to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar focused on sustainable growth and inspiration of upholding compliances to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of the ongoing year.

All branch managers, zonal heads along with all divisional heads were the key participants on the occasion who reviewed the business performance of the bank in the first six months of the year and focused on strategies and challenges to turn around the business of the bank to achieve the objectives and yearly target for 2024.

