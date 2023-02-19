Premier Bank holds discussion with HAAB in Sylhet

19 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 12:13 pm

Premier Bank holds discussion with HAAB in Sylhet

19 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Ltd recently held a discussion meeting with members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) in Sylhet at Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MD and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting while Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation attended as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Maulana Yakub Sharafati, senior vice president of HAAB attended the program as a special guest along with Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank; Md Gias Uddin, secretary of HAAB (Sylhet zone), Md Hizkil Gulzar, director of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce were among others attended the function.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, mayor of Sylhet City Corporation praised Premier Bank for continued service to Hajj travellers while maintaining an excellent relationship with HAAB. 

He further said together they are committed to standing by Hajj travellers to meet their needs in the foreseeable future.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the bank said Premier Bank will always stand with Hajj travellers and expressed his genuine appreciation for members of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Sylhet Zone who attended the discussion meeting.

Management personnel from HAAB Sylhet zone and other senior officials of Premier Bank were also present at the meeting.

