Premier Bank holds business review meeting-2021

Premier Bank Ltd has recently holds Business Review Meeting-2021 at its head office in the Iqbal Center.

The bank's Chairman Dr HBM Iqbal was present at the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

In his speech, Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal gave special thanks to the branch managers & zonal heads over the development and success of the bank throughout the year and hoped that the growth will continue well into the end of the fiscal year further strengthening the banks position in the banking and financial sector of the country.

Premier Bank's Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director & CEO M Rezaul Karim were present among others on the occasion.

All branch managers, zonal and division heads were the key participants on the occasion.

They reviewed the business performance of the bank up till now and further discussed the strategies and challenges that need to be addressed in order generate more business for the bank so that the objectives and yearly target for 2021 can be successfully achieved.

In the backdrop of the current Covid-19 scenario and its effect on the fundamental market and trade situation, adviser and the MD & CEO of the bank focused on business expansion and shared words of inspiration to uphold compliances and change business products to leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of 2021.