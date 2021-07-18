Premier bank holds 2-day health awareness program for employees and customers

Premier bank holds 2-day health awareness program for employees and customers

Premier Bank Limited conducted a 2-day health awareness program for customers and employees on Thursday and Sunday at Gulshan Glass House branch.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & Head of SME and Agriculture Division; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Rashed Akter, SVP & Manager of Gulshan Glass House Branch and high officials of Aparajito Enabler Limited were present during the program, said a Premier Bank press release on Sunday. 

Medical and technological service provider Aparajito Enabler Limited delivered a free medical diagnostic test to all customers and employees present at the program from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM. 

The program gathered a lot of appreciation from customers and employees alike, the release added. 

