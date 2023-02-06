Premier Bank gets 2 new AMDs

Shahed Sekander and Syed Nowsher Ali have been promoted to the position of additional managing director (AMD) of The Premier Bank Ltd.

Prior to this promotion, both of them have been working as deputy managing directors of the bank, reads a press release.

Shahed Sekander, in his 39 years of banking career played a strong leadership role in different reputed banks and other organisations across the country.

He started his banking career at National Bank Ltd in 1983 followed by NCC Bank, SIBL and joined The Premier Bank Ltd in 2015. He participated in a good number of training programmes, seminars, symposiums on banking and finance both at home and abroad.

Syed Nowsher Ali, in his 37 years of banking career played a strong leadership role in different reputed banks and other organisations across the country.

He started his banking career in 1986 at AB Bank Ltd and joined The Premier Bank Ltd in 2000. He participated in a good number of training programmes, seminars, symposiums on banking and finance both at home and abroad.