Premier Bank gets 2 new Additional Managing Directors

Premier Bank Ltd (PBL) has promoted Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Shahid Hassan Mallik to the position of additional managing director (AMD).

Prior to this promotion, both of them have been working as deputy managing directors of the bank, reads a press release.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, manager of Motijheel Branch is a lifetime banker with over 37 years of experience. He started his career at National Bank in 1985 followed by First Security Islami Bank Ltd and then PBL in 2006.

Md Shahid Hassan Mallik, head of Narayanganj Branch and zonal head is a career banker with over 32 years of banking experience. He started his banking career at Al Baraka Bank Bangladesh Ltd in 1990 followed by The Prime Bank Ltd before joining PBL in 2002.