Premier Bank forms balanced ‘Khulna Tigers’ BPL team 

Premier Bank has formed a balanced team with a mix of experienced youth for Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021.

Apart from the local cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar, Khulna Tigers have spin all-rounder Sheikh Mahedi, pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi, newcomer Yasir Ali Rabbi, expert Farhad Reza, Roni Talukder, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, Zaker Ali Anik and Nabil Samad, reads a press release.

Among the foreign cricketers, the team has Sri Lankan experienced all-rounder Thisara Perera, Vanuka Rajapakse and Sekuje Prasanna. There are also Zimbabwe star all-rounder Sikander Raja and young Afghan fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq.

Premier Bank Khulna Tigers' head Coach is Lance Klusener from South Africa.

In this regard, the managing director and chief executive of Premier Bank M. Reazul Karim said, "We are delighted once again to be the partner of Bangladesh's most popular sport cricket through the Premier Bank Khulna Tigers' team in the eighth edition of BPL."

Premier Bank Limited has purchased the title sponsorship again from the advertising agency Mindtree.

Six teams are taking part in this season. The game will be played in three venues from 21 January 2022.