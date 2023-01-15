Premier Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM's fund for Ashrayan-2 project

The Premier Bank Limited has donated Tk4 crore to the fund of prime minister for providing housing facilities for those who are homeless

Freedom Fighter H B M Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited handed over a cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an auspicious programme held at the PMO on Sunday (15 January).

Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), along with representatives of various banks also attended the event.