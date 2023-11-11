Premier Bank donates blankets to Prime Minister’s relief fund

Corporates

11 November, 2023, 03:10 pm
Premier Bank donates blankets to Prime Minister’s relief fund

The Premier Bank has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Fund for distribution among the distressed people of the country ahead of winter.

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, handed over a token blanket to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event held at Gonobhaban in the capital on Friday (10 November), reads a press release. 

Director of the bank Jamal G Ahmed, BAB's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and representatives from other banks were present on the occasion.

