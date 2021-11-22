Premier Bank distributes winter clothes in Faridpur

Corporates

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:52 pm

Related News

Premier Bank distributes winter clothes in Faridpur

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited has recently distributed winter clothes to 2000 vulnerable, disabled and poverty-stricken people in Faridpur.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar, as chief guest of the event, distributed the blankets at the Eid prayer field of the historical Saheb Bari of Gerda, reads a press release.

Faridpur Sadar UNO Md Masudul Alam Faridpur, The Premier Bank Limited's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali, Gerda Union Chairman Md. Arif Hossain, The Premier Limited's Faridpur Branch Manager Md Shamim Hossain and Gerda Union Awami League President Harris Mia were present at the event.

The Premier Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali said, "We have served the common people for over 22 years with a good reputation in banking services. Premier Bank conducts various social activities throughout the year as a part of its social responsibility. As an extension of that we have distributed winter clothes to the vulnerable people of Faridpur at the beginning of the season. These activities will be continuing in the future."

In his speech, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar said "At the height of the coronavirus pandemic we supplied food to every household in need and similarly we plan to distribute winter clothes to all the vulnerable families."

Premier Bank Limited / Premier Bank / Winter Clothes Distribution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan