Premier Bank distributes winter clothes in Faridpur

The Premier Bank Limited has recently distributed winter clothes to 2000 vulnerable, disabled and poverty-stricken people in Faridpur.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar, as chief guest of the event, distributed the blankets at the Eid prayer field of the historical Saheb Bari of Gerda, reads a press release.

Faridpur Sadar UNO Md Masudul Alam Faridpur, The Premier Bank Limited's Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali, Gerda Union Chairman Md. Arif Hossain, The Premier Limited's Faridpur Branch Manager Md Shamim Hossain and Gerda Union Awami League President Harris Mia were present at the event.

The Premier Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali said, "We have served the common people for over 22 years with a good reputation in banking services. Premier Bank conducts various social activities throughout the year as a part of its social responsibility. As an extension of that we have distributed winter clothes to the vulnerable people of Faridpur at the beginning of the season. These activities will be continuing in the future."

In his speech, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar said "At the height of the coronavirus pandemic we supplied food to every household in need and similarly we plan to distribute winter clothes to all the vulnerable families."