Premier Bank consultant M Shahidul islam passes away

Banker and consultant to the Premier Bank Limited M Shahidul Islam took his last breath on 21 August while under treatment at the Green Life Hospital, Dhaka.

M. Shahidul Islam had an exemplary career spanning 40 years among the top commercial banks in the country, said a press release.

He served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited before joining Premier Bank Limited. Earlier, he had served at United Commerical Bank PLC, Prime Bank Limited and National Bank Limited in key strategic and managerial roles.

M. Shahidul Islam won the "Islamic Finance Personality of 2020" award for his work in Islamic Finance inside and outside the Bangladesh. The Premier Bank Limited's respected Board of Directors, Management and Officers across the vertical prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and expressed their sincere condolences towards the aggrieved family.

The first Janaza was held after Fajr prayers at Mohakhali DOHS Mosque and second Janaza was held after Zuhr prayers at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) today on 22 August.