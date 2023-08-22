Premier Bank consultant M Shahidul islam passes away

Corporates

Press Release
22 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Premier Bank consultant M Shahidul islam passes away

Press Release
22 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 08:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banker and consultant to the Premier Bank Limited M Shahidul Islam took his last breath on 21 August while under treatment at the Green Life Hospital, Dhaka.

M. Shahidul Islam had an exemplary career spanning 40 years among the top commercial banks in the country, said a press release.

He served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited before joining Premier Bank Limited. Earlier, he had served at United Commerical Bank PLC, Prime Bank Limited and National Bank Limited in key strategic and managerial roles.

M. Shahidul Islam won the "Islamic Finance Personality of 2020" award for his work in Islamic Finance inside and outside the Bangladesh. The Premier Bank Limited's respected Board of Directors, Management and Officers across the vertical prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and expressed their sincere condolences towards the aggrieved family.

The first Janaza was held after Fajr prayers at Mohakhali DOHS Mosque and second Janaza was held after Zuhr prayers at Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) today on 22 August.

Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19