Premier Bank, Bangladesh Bank sign deal on refinancing facility for CMSMEs

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 04:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited and the Bangladesh Bank recently signed an agreement to provide loan under refinancing facilities for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

M Reazul Karim FCMA, managing director and CEO, The Premier Bank Limited and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head, SME and Agriculture Banking Division of The Premier Bank Limited and other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh Bank has set up a fund amounting to Tk25,000 crore to be disbursed through the participation of banks and non-bank financial institutions.

As per terms of the refinancing scheme, Premier Bank will provide loans at 7% to its CMSMEs borrowers all over the country.

 

 

 

 

