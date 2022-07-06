Premier Bank awards SME entrepreneurs

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 08:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Ltd has celebrated World MSME Day recently by organising an award ceremony to honour SME entrepreneurs at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

M Reazul Karim, managing director & CEO of the bank presided over the programme where seven of the top-performing SME entrepreneurs across their 128 branches were awarded, reads a press release.

Muhammad Ali, advisor to Premier Bank; Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director and Md Jaker Hossain, general manager, SME Special Programmes Division of Bangladesh Bank graced the ceremony along with Syed Nowsher Ali and Shahed Sekander, deputy managing directors of Premier Bank.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, senior executive vice-president and head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division led the programme where the various head of branches, SME clients and head office personnel were present.

Obaidul Hoque thanked Premier Bank in his speech for achieving great success in meeting the objectives set by the government for developing the SME sector and organising an award ceremony to honour SME entrepreneurs on World MSME Day.

Muhammad Ali said in his speech that in order to improve the SME sector of the country, all the stakeholders involved such as the SME entrepreneurs, farmers, and banks must come together in moving forward.

"Premier Bank has been continuously working towards this goal," he added.

Reazul Karim stated in his speech that SME sector could play the most crucial role in generating employment using low investments in short periods.

"Our prime minister is supportive of upcoming entrepreneurs. We will cooperate and support all initiatives of our government that are aimed at enabling the youth of the country to use their skill to become SME entrepreneurs," he said.

 

Premier Bank Limited / SME entrepreneurs

