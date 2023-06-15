Premier Bank approves 12.50% cash and 7.50% stock dividend

The Premier Bank has approved a 12.50% cash and 7.50% stock dividends for the year 2022.

The approval came at the 24th annual general meeting held online on Wednesday (June 14), reads a press release.

The participants and shareholders present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including the audit report for the year 2022.

Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited presided over the occasion while Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim gave the welcome speech.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal, members of the Board of Director BH Haroon, Abdus Salam Murshedy; M Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Independent Directors Naba Gopal Banik and Kaisar A. Choudhury, Alternate Director AHM Ferdous, Consultant M. Shahidul Islam and Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, company secretary were present along with remarkable shareholders.

The chairman appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, presented the performance report of 2022.