Premier Bank achieves ISO certification

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 05:40 pm

Premier Bank Limited has achieved the globally recognised and coveted ISO certification for the implementation of Information Security Management System (ISMS).

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, received the certificate from Ahmed Kamal Khan, Group Advisor of Software Shop Limited (SSL), in a certificate handover ceremony held recently at the Premier Bank head office, reads a press release. 

Muhammed Ali, advisor to the bank, was also present at the ceremony.

Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Sayed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director; AYM Naimul Islam, SEVP and Head of Customer Relationship Management Division; Anisul Kabir, SEVP and CCO; Mohd Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division; Md Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and Head of IT; Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division and Kh Golam Sarwar, SAVP and Incharge of IT Security and Governance attended the ceremony with Shahzada M Redwan, Director and CTO and Mohiuddin Toufiq, AGM and Head of BFS of SSL along with other top management officials from both organizations.

