Pre-purchasing toll for Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover through Nagad

Corporates

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

Pre-purchasing toll for Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover through Nagad

Under the agreement, customers will now be able to travel freely across the Mayor Hanif Flyover's 8 entrances by pre-purchasing toll through Nagad

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 04:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The postal department's Mobile Financial Services Nagad and the leading business organization, Orion Infrastructure Limited have inked an agreement to reduce traffic congestion at the toll plaza of the country's longest Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover.

From now on, customers will be able to cross the flyover by purchasing toll through 'Nagad,' eliminating the need for on-the-spot toll payments, states a press release. 

The agreement was recently signed at a program held at the Sayedabad Janpath Mor in Dhaka, at the premises of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover Central Plaza.

Managing Director of Orion Infrastructure Limited, Mr. Salman Obaidul Karim and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, Rahel Ahmed signed the agreement from their respective organizations.

Also present on the occasion were Md. Shahjahan Ali Patoary, Senior Vice President of Orion Infrastructure; Md. Erfanul Azim, Assistant Vice President, Toll Management System of Orion Infrastructure; Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Business Sales of Nagad, Sohael S. Tasneem, Head of Utility & Educational Payment of Nagad along with the other top officials from Nagad & Orion infrastructure Limited. 

Under the agreement, customers will now be able to travel freely across the Mayor Hanif Flyover's 8 entrances by pre-purchasing toll through Nagad. To avail this facility customer must first visit the flyover website (https://mmhf.com.bd/) and pay BDT 100 (per vehicle) in order to complete the initial registration.

This registration cost is also payable through Nagad. After completing the initial registration process, customers have to acquire RFID stickers or tags from the Central Plaza at Sayedabad Janpath Mor and affix them to their vehicles. 

To pay the toll after registering, customers have to select 'Pay with Nagad' from the 'Add Trip' option from the MMHF website. Toll payment can then be conveniently completed by entering the trip number, Nagad account number, verification code and PIN.

The registered commuters will be able to cross directly through the flyover's 8 exits by automatic scanning of the RFID sticker attached to the vehicles. However, the registered commuters must enter/exit the flyover through the lane labeled 'T,' where the boom bar will immediately open upon entry. As a consequence, commuters no longer have to wait at the flyover's exit to pay the toll.

Commenting on the agreement, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad Ltd said, "To make Bangladesh a completely digital country, I believe it is vital to incorporate transportation and communication management into digital services. With that in mind, we are thrilled to be a part of the Hanif Flyover's online toll collecting process. We anticipate that our service will also help to reduce traffic congestion on the Hanif Flyover."

Nagad / Flyover / Toll / Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

24m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

29m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy