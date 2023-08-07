Pre-orders start for Galaxy Z series – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 

Samsung Bangladesh has started accepting pre-orders for its fifth-generation foldables – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

The pre-orders will end on August 28 and the deliveries will start on August 29.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features a Flex Window of a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display that can be customised with an extensive array of Clock Face and Standard Wallpapers. People can conveniently use and navigate various apps through the Flex Window, such as Maps, Messenger, YouTube, and Netflix. The device flip opens to a magnificent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex Display that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping. The outstanding aspect of Flip devices is the hands-free experience, where users can use it by simply putting the device on a surface at a 90-degree angle (like a laptop), said a press release.

The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Edition 4nm chipset, Corning Gorilla Glass Victor 2 for both displays, IPX8-rated water resistance, 256GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery. The device has an incredible 12MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 10MP Front Camera.

Galaxy Z Flip5 will be priced at Tk183,999. During the pre-order period, customers would enjoy benefits such as receiving Tk24,000 cashback and a screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of Tk2,250.

Galaxy Z Fold5 features a slimmer, flatter, and lighter design with maximised productivity, enhanced build quality, and an array of epic cameras. The device captures stunning shots with its 50MP Wide Camera with 30x Space Zoom, 10MP 3x Optical Zoom Telephoto, 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 10MP Front Camera. The phone boasts a massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz Infinity-O display. Galaxy Z Fold series is known for providing a Tablet experience within a smartphone, and customers can enjoy a seamless content viewing experience on a massive display anywhere and everywhere.

Galaxy Z Fold5 will be priced at Tk299,999. Customers can enjoy Tk20,000 cashback during the pre-order period. They can also avail the 'Nevermind' screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of Tk3,500. With the Nevermind offer, customers can save up to Tk125,000.

Customers would also get free access to Microsoft 365 One Drive with 100GB storage (secure ad-free email) for 6 months. Additionally, they can avail exchange offers of up to Tk12,000 cashback on selected devices. Customers can also enjoy 0% EMI for up to 18 months and receive up to Tk10,000 cashback for the following banks: City Bank - American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited.

With 0% EMI facilities, customers stand to save up to Tk32,500 on top of the cashback.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, head, MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We have revolutionised the smartphone industry by setting a standard with our foldables and will continue to redefine the experience. Combining our beliefs, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, we are continuously redefining and optimising the Galaxy Z series. Our latest devices are proof of our commitment to meeting customers' needs through innovations. Hence, we are excited to bring these magnificently smart devices for the Smart Citizens of Bangladesh."