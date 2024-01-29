Pre-order starts of the world’s first AI-enabled smartphone, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pre-order starts of the world’s first AI-enabled smartphone, Galaxy S24 Ultra

This year Samsung has announced the launch of its latest and greatest addition to its most premium segment – the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a promise of delivering a flagship that embraces AI tech, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to bring advanced technologies like real-time translations, transcriptions, an intelligent battery and an enhanced camera, among numerous other features.

Smartphone enthusiasts and tech lovers in Bangladesh can now place pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to save big, and enjoy remarkable pre-order deals, reads a press release. 

Samsung has officially begun taking pre-orders for Galaxy S24 Ultra in Bangladesh, after a massive response from tech lovers worldwide. On pre-orders, all customers will get instant cashback of BDT 15 thousand! To ensure a convenient buying experience for the customers, Samsung is also offering EMI facilities (up to 36 months) with 0% interest, and additional cashback of up to Tk15 thousand with selected banks. 

To add to the celebration of the new generation flagship experience, Samsung users can now conveniently exchange their previous smartphones with an all-new Galaxy S24 Ultra (applicable only for selected devices). Customers availing of the exchange offer will receive up to BDT 15 thousand additional bonus cashback. Additionally, under the "Nevermind Campaign", customers may register for the one-time screen replacement offer.

Samsung and Microsoft have partnered to offer 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage. This means that Samsung fans can enjoy a free 6-months' subscription with the purchase of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Through this partnership, Galaxy S24 Ultra users will get storage as well as ad-free, secure email and access to Microsoft support.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd – Bangladesh branch office, said, "Samsung is proud to introduce the all-new Galaxy S24 Ultra, a product of AI integration offering endless innovation. With this device in your hands, you can unlock new levels of possibility, productivity, and advancement. We welcome our beloved users to pre-order their units of Samsung Galaxy S24 ultra and embrace the unforeseen potentials of mobile AI".

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently priced at BDT 2,43,999 (12/256 GB) only. Head over to Samsung's website samsung.com right now to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the biggest offers! Pre-orders will be taken till 6 February, 2024. 

Pre-order link: https://www.samsung.com/bd/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/?page=home 

 

