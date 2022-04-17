Pre-booking for Yamaha R15 version 4.0 and FZ-X begins

Pre-booking of Yamaha's most interesting R15 version 4.0 and FZ-X was inaugurated on April 16 at the ACI Centre in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Customers will be able to choose R15 version 4.0 and FZ-X by giving pre-booking at all Yamaha authorised show-rooms across the country, read a press release.

There is also an opportunity to get exclusive gift in pre-booking.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the occasion.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Yamaha has more than 90 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.