Pran-RFL launches Fast food chain 'Fry Bucket'

Food items manufacturer Pran RFL Group's new brand Fry Bucket has started its journey with a variety of fast food items including fried chicken.

The group's managing director Elias Mridha inaugurated the fast-food showroom at Nilu Square on Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi on Thursday.

"This retail chain is on a journey to establish itself as a global fast-food brand in Qatar. This brand will add value to the growing poultry industry of the country. We plan to have hundreds of outlets which will employ 15,000 people," said Elias Mridha.

He added that they would continue their relentless efforts to ensure consumers get the highest service and quality products from the Fry Bucket showrooms.

Fry Bucket's Head of Business Ibrahim Khalil said outlets would be opened in different places in Dhaka in two years followed by different divisional cities.

The market size of all the chains that sell chick fry in Bangladesh at present is more than Tk1,000 crore at present. Due to the change in people's habits, fried chicken is now being sold in the alleys of the city as well as in local and foreign chains, he added.