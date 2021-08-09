PRAN-RFL and Runner win EBL Supply Chain Finance Excellence Award

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has recently hosted the first-ever award ceremony on a Digital Platform for the Supply Chain Finance industry in Bangladesh.

At the award ceremony, PRAN-RFL Group won the EBL Supply Chain Finance Excellence Award 2021 in Supplier Finance Category and Runner Automobiles Ltd. won the award in Dealer Finance Category, said an official press release.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL , presided over the ceremony while Uzma Chowdhury, Director, Finance, PRAN RFL Group and Shanat Datta, Chief Financial Officer, Runner Automobiles Ltd. took part on behalf of their respective organizations.

Tasnim Hussain, Head of Assets, Retail and SME of EBL and M Mostafiduzzaman, Head of Retail Asset and Supply Chain Financing of EBL also participated at the digital award ceremony.