Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Corporates

Morshed Noman & Abbas Uddin Noyon
06 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:46 pm

Related News

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Morshed Noman & Abbas Uddin Noyon
06 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:46 pm
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran-RFL Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the country, plans to make huge investments to manufacture edible oil, flour, pulses, salt and other consumer staples to reposition itself as a leader in the consumer goods market.

The business group has already completed the construction of a large part of its new industrial park on a 180-bigha plot of land in Gazipur's Moktarpur to produce essential products. It is also setting up poultry farms in Moulvibazar and Habiganj, and a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Narsingdi.

Also, the group has taken initiatives to expand the production capacity of its garments, footwear and glassware factories.

Pran-RFL is set to invest at least Tk1,700 crore in 2022 alone, officials of the conglomerate have told The Business Standard. This will create 20,000 new jobs, they expect.

"We are investing in sectors that can meet the demand of local consumers and increase exports. We also want to help the agriculture sector grow and create employment," said Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group.

Staples such as edible oil, flour, semolina, pulses, sugar, salt etc. constitute a significant portion of the huge consumer goods market, mentioned Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) of Pran-RFL Group, adding they are currently working on a plan to produce all types of essential goods except sugar.

Company officials said the new industrial park in Gazipur called Kaliganj Agro Processing Limited will have plants to process soybean and refine oil. There will also be units to produce flour, salt, pulses, starch, and feed meals, among other products.

The group plans to invest Tk1,500 crore in this sector this year, they said, adding goods produced in this industrial park are expected to hit the market by the end of the year.

As per Light Castle, a global market research company, Bangladesh has a consumer goods market of $200 billion or roughly Tk17,00,000 crore.

Currently, the market leaders in the consumer goods sector in the country are City Group, Meghna Group, TK Group, Bashundhara Group, S Alam Group, Abul Khair Group, etc. City Group alone has an annual turnover to the tune of around Tk25,000 crore.

Mobile handsets, garments and poultry

Pran-RFL Group has been in the country's electronics market for a long time with their brands Vision and Click. Now, they are going to produce mobile handsets under the brand name Proton.

For this, the company has already set up a factory at Pran Industrial Park in Narsingdi. The factory will produce smart and feature phones as well as various types of mobile accessories including headphones, batteries and chargers.

Pran's Proton phones will enter the country's Tk12,000-crore mobile phone market and compete with other brands including Samsung, Symphony, Walton, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Techno, iTel, Infinix, Five Star, and Nokia among others.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (marketing) of Pran-RFL Group, said, "Our factory has the capacity to manufacture one lakh smartphones and 1.5 lakh feature phones per month. Proton phones will hit the market next March."

Even though Pran-RFL is a pioneer in agro-processing in the country, the group was not directly involved in poultry farming. This time they are setting up a poultry industry on 150 bighas of land in Moulvibazar and Chunarughat of Habiganj.

The company has already completed the infrastructural construction at a cost of Tk40 crore. Around 15 crore eggs and 360 tonnes of chicken meat would be produced here annually, officials said.

According to sources, the poultry market in Bangladesh has already exceeded Tk30,000 crore mark. Currently, there are more than one lakh poultry farms in the country and the number of registered parent stock farms is 206.

The country produces about 4.5 crore eggs and 3,000 tonnes of chicken meat per day.

Pran-RFL also looks to produce different types of underwear and polo shirts at the Barindra Industrial Park in Godagari of Rajshahi with an investment of Tk50 crore. Kamruzzaman Kamal said initially, 2,500 rural women will be employed here.

Expansion of footwear and glassware production

Officials at Pran-RFL Group also outlined the company's plans to expand its footwear and glassware plant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The existing shoe production capacity at their footwear factory at Narsingdi Industrial Park will be increased from six lakh pairs to nine lakh pairs at a cost of Tk35 crore, while the production capacity of the glassware factory will be tripled to 7.5 lakh square feet with an investment of Tk55 crore.

Founded by Amjad Khan Chowdhury at an initial investment of Tk5 lakh, Pran-RFL Group started its journey in 1981 as Rangpur Foundry Limited (RFL) with tubewells and agricultural equipment to provide pure drinking water and irrigation facilities to the poor.

In 1985, the company entered the food processing business with a small-scale cultivation of banana, papaya, pineapple, tuberose, etc in Narsingdi by forming Agricultural Marketing Company Limited.

Since then, Pran-RFL Group has been one of the market leaders in the country with a wide range of products including drinks, sauces, jellies, chanachur, chips, spices, chocolates, bakeries, frozen foods, toiletries, dairy products, housewares, and electronics.

At present, the company has an array of 2,800 products under 10 categories.

About 1,29,000 workers are working directly with the group, which is the highest in the private sector in Bangladesh. But, around 15 lakh people are directly and indirectly dependent on the group. The group has an annual turnover of over Tk20,000 crore.

Currently, Pran's products are available in 145 countries of five geographic regions including Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. It has sales and distribution networks in the USA, Australia, UAE, Saudi-Arabia, Qatar, India, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, and Somalia with full-fledged offices, warehouses and other support.

The group has started its own production plant in India to accelerate its continuous growth.

Economy / Top News

Pran Group / Pran / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

11h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

12h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

13h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

3h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

5h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership