PRAN Dairy receives taxpayer award

Corporates

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 01:12 pm

Related News

PRAN Dairy receives taxpayer award

Tax Zone-5, Dhaka, honored the five companies and five persons for paying the highest tax at the zone. The program arranged to increase tax collection by reducing the gap between taxpayers and tax receivers.   

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 01:12 pm
PRAN Dairy receives taxpayer award

PRAN Dairy Limited, a sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group, received a taxpayer award from Tax Zone-5, Dhaka. Choudhury Atiur Rasul, Director (Accounts) of PRAN-RFL Group received the award on behalf of PRAN Dairy from Shoaib Ahmed, Commissioner at Tax Zone-5, Dhaka through a program held at the capital on Tuesday evening, states a press release. 

Tax Zone-5, Dhaka, honored the five companies and five persons for paying the highest tax at the zone. The program arranged to increase tax collection by reducing gap between taxpayers and tax receivers.    

Atiur Rasul said, "We have got many awards for paying Vat but this is for the first time we received an award for tax. We are happy for the program." 

He also added, "We have presence at 14 commissionerate out of 15 commissionerate in  Dhaka. I have been visiting the income tax offices for last 20 years. Now, we are observing huge positive changes among the NBR officials.    

Shoaib Ahmed said, "We are proud to give the honor to the taxpayers. I believe, to give them honor means to honor the country and nation."   

 

pran dairy / taxpayer award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

20h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal