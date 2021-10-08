PRAN Dairy receives taxpayer award

PRAN Dairy Limited, a sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group, received a taxpayer award from Tax Zone-5, Dhaka. Choudhury Atiur Rasul, Director (Accounts) of PRAN-RFL Group received the award on behalf of PRAN Dairy from Shoaib Ahmed, Commissioner at Tax Zone-5, Dhaka through a program held at the capital on Tuesday evening, states a press release.

Tax Zone-5, Dhaka, honored the five companies and five persons for paying the highest tax at the zone. The program arranged to increase tax collection by reducing gap between taxpayers and tax receivers.

Atiur Rasul said, "We have got many awards for paying Vat but this is for the first time we received an award for tax. We are happy for the program."

He also added, "We have presence at 14 commissionerate out of 15 commissionerate in Dhaka. I have been visiting the income tax offices for last 20 years. Now, we are observing huge positive changes among the NBR officials.

Shoaib Ahmed said, "We are proud to give the honor to the taxpayers. I believe, to give them honor means to honor the country and nation."