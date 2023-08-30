Pragati Life Insurance settles Tk189.68 crore claims in the first half of 2023

Pragati Life Insurance has settled Tk189.68 crore claims in the first half of 2023. This is an increase of 25.92% from the same period last year.

The company settled a total of 60,152 claims in the first half of 2023, including death claims, maturity claims, medical claims and other insurance benefits. The average claim settlement time was 5 days, reads a press release.

In 2022, Pragati Life Insurance settled Tk315.75 crore claims with a claim settlement ratio of 98%. This means that the company paid out 98% of all claims that were filed in 2022.

Md. Jalalul Azim, CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, said, "We are committed to providing our customers with a fast and hassle-free claims experience. We are working to improve our claims processing time to ensure that our customers receive their payments as soon as possible."

He added, "We are confident that our commitment to customer service will continue to make Pragati Life Insurance the ideal choice for life insurance in Bangladesh."