Pragati Life Insurance settles Tk189.68 crore claims in the first half of 2023

Corporates

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 02:39 pm

Pragati Life Insurance settles Tk189.68 crore claims in the first half of 2023

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 02:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pragati Life Insurance has settled Tk189.68 crore claims in the first half of 2023. This is an increase of 25.92% from the same period last year.

The company settled a total of 60,152 claims in the first half of 2023, including death claims, maturity claims, medical claims and other insurance benefits. The average claim settlement time was 5 days, reads a press release. 

In 2022, Pragati Life Insurance settled Tk315.75 crore claims with a claim settlement ratio of 98%. This means that the company paid out 98% of all claims that were filed in 2022.

Md. Jalalul Azim, CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, said, "We are committed to providing our customers with a fast and hassle-free claims experience. We are working to improve our claims processing time to ensure that our customers receive their payments as soon as possible."

He added, "We are confident that our commitment to customer service will continue to make Pragati Life Insurance the ideal choice for life insurance in Bangladesh."

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank