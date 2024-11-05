Pragati Life Insurance and Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions partner to provide life and Health Insurance

Pragati Life Insurance Limited has signed a collaboration agreement with Grameen Digital Healthcare Solutions (GDHS) to launch an integrated life and health insurance package for users of the Shukhee App.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Telecom Bhaban, with Md. Jalalul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, and Dr Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, CEO of GDHS, officially signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Through this agreement, Pragati Life Insurance will extend life and health insurance coverage under a micro-insurance scheme as part of its Alternative Distribution Channel (ADC) initiatives, designed to benefit Shukhee App subscribers. The partnership aims to make insurance more accessible and affordable to more people, mainly through digital channels.

Kazi Waqar Ahmed, Financial Advisor to the Chairman of Grameen Telecom Trust, Sajadul Haque, SEVP and Head of ADC at Pragati Life Insurance, and other senior officials from both organisations attended the signing ceremony.