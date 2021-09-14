Pragati Insurance elects Syed Md Jan, Tajwar M Awal as directors of board  

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 04:50 pm

Syed Muhammad Jan and Tajwar M Awal have been elected as the directors of the board of Pragati Insurance Ltd, non-life insurance company in the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Syed Muhammad Jan was born in 1985 who completed his Bachelor Degree from Clark University in Massachusetts of USA, said a press release. 

After completing his graduation degree, he has pioneered large-scale trading of food grains, fertilizer and commodities, as Director of W&W Grains Corporation. He has spent considerable time traveling internationally in order to attend various conferences, business fairs and seminars.

He is a managing director and CEO of WW Tech Limited, Director of SMJAN, Business Director of SMJ Automobiles & Bikes ( Sales & Servicing), as a Director of W&W Grains he has monitoring  and maintaining the operations of WW Warehouse in Baroipara of Gazipur and director of WW Assets & Developments. 

Besides, Tajwar M Awal has completed his Bachelor of science in  Business Administration (Cum Laude) majoring in Marketing and Master of Science, majoring in Finance from Suffolk University in Massachusetts of USA.

Upon completion of his studies, Tajwar moved back to Bangladesh to join his family owned business, Multimode Group as its Director in 2011.

He is the Technical Director of Lal Teer Seed Limited only the export oriented seed company in Bangladesh.

Tajwar is a founding director of Bangladesh Petrochemical Company Limited (BPCL) and an active member of Bangladesh Crop Protection Association (BCPA).

He is also a member of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and a board member of American International School Dhaka Alumni Association.

He also worked as the Relief Aid Coordinator at Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) and got several awards including South Asian Business Excellence Award-2017, Bangladesh  Business  innovation Award 2019, Young  Asian Entrepreneurs Award 2019-2020.  

Tajwar has extensive travel and work experience in four continents, with particular expertise in South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

