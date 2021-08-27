Pragati Insurance declares 30% cash dividend for 2020

Pragati Insurance declares 30% cash dividend for 2020

Pragati Insurance Ltd declared a 30% cash dividend for shareholders for the year 2020.

The decision came during the company's 35th annual general meeting (AGM) held through digital platform on Thursday, said a media statement.   

The company's Chairman Syed M Altaf Hussain presided over the meeting, while Vice Chairman Tabith Mohd Awal, Directors Abdul Awal Mintoo, Khalilur Rahman, Mohammed A Awwal, Md Syedur Rahman Mintoo, Mohammed Abdul Malek, NJ Chowdhury, Nasir Latif, attended the meeting.

Besides, Independent Directors Santosh Sharma, Hasinatun Naher and Chief Executive Officer Md Rezaul Karim and a large number of shareholders, joined the AGM.

In the year 2020, the company earned a gross premium of Tk2,217.52 million, while the profit before tax was Tk365.37 million. 

The total asset of the company stood at Tk5144.46 million in 2020.

The meeting elected four directors from sponsor shareholders namely Syed M Altaf Hussain, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Mohammed Abdul Malek and Nahreen Siddiqua.

The meeting also elected three directors from public shareholders namely ASM Mohiuddin Monem, Syed Muhammad Jan, and Tajwar Mohammed Awal. 

