Prabir Kumar Sarkar promoted to the post of BB director

Additional Director of Statistics Department of the Bangladesh Bank Head Office Prabir Kumar Sarkar was promoted to the post of Director on 2 April 2.

He joined the central bank as assistant director on 15 February 2001, according to a press release.

He efficiently served in the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) of Bangladesh Bank Head Office and later in the 'Statistics Department' from 2013 onwards.

Prabir Kumar Sarkar graduated from the statistics department of Dhaka University.