Prabir Kumar Sarkar promoted to the post of BB director

Corporates

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 03:31 pm

Prabir Kumar Sarkar promoted to the post of BB director

Press Release
12 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 03:31 pm
Prabir Kumar Sarkar promoted to the post of BB director

Additional Director of Statistics Department of the Bangladesh Bank Head Office Prabir Kumar Sarkar was promoted to the post of Director on 2 April 2.

He joined the central bank as assistant director on 15 February 2001, according to a press release.

He efficiently served in the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) of Bangladesh Bank Head Office and later in the 'Statistics Department' from 2013 onwards.

Prabir Kumar Sarkar graduated from the statistics department of Dhaka University.

Prabir Kumar Sarkar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

6h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

7h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

1h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

2h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

4h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

22h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency