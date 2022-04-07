Praava Health to provide healthcare services to TBS employees

Praava Health has signed an agreement with The Business Standard to deliver exclusive healthcare services and solutions to the employees of this renowned publication.

The Business Standard's General Manager for Marketing and Business Development Amir Hossain Mahboob and Praava Health's Head of Marketing and Corporate Sales Shafaat Ali Choyon signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday, reads a press release.

As part of the agreement, The Business Standard employees now can enjoy a 25% discount on services including consultations on family medicine, pathology, imaging, and procedures, home health check-ups and video consultations on family medicine at Praava Health, throughout the year.

Also present were Managing Editor Khaled Masood, DGM for MKT and Business Development Gazee Forhad Been Mohammad, Head of HR Farhana Rahman, Deputy Manager for Event Activation Shahed Latif, Senior Manager for Marketing & Advertisement Syeed Ahmed Chowdhury, Assistant Manager for Event Activation Robiul Islam Rana from The Business Standard while from Praava Health, Public Relations Manager for Marketing Ariful Hoque, Account Manager for Marketing Muhammad Mustafa Zaman Usama were present on the occasion.