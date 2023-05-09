Praava Health partners with PHWC to offer affordable mental health counselling

Praava Health, a healthcare brand in Bangladesh, recently announced its partnership with Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC) to offer mental health counselling services.

The partnership aims to make mental health counselling accessible and affordable to everyone, reads a press release.

As part of the collaboration, Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counselling services from mental health counsellors who are experienced and well-trained in providing care to those in need.

With mental health issues becoming increasingly prevalent in Bangladesh, this collaboration ensures easy accessibility of mental health counsellors through Praava's hotline number 10648.

Patients will be able to consult with any of PHWC's six mental health counsellors at Praava Health or via video consultation.

Here, patients can access mental health counselling services starting from Tk1200. Both Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counselling services to patients in need.

Dr Simeen M Akhtar, chief medical officer of Praava Health, expressed her excitement about the partnership and the positive impact it will have on patients' lives.

She said, "The goal is to ensure that patients receive quality care and have access to mental health counselling services that can make a positive impact on their lives."