Praava Health offers discount to EBL Women customers and employees

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Women customers and employees of Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) to enjoy 25% discount on different medical services at Praava Health Bangladesh.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Syed Shourav Kabir, Lead, Corporate Sales of Praava Health Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; and Md. Shaharear Kabir, Head of Sales and Marketing, Ashraf Siddiquee, Manager and Nusrat Ahmed, Senior Executive, Marketing of Praava Health were present among others on the occasion.

