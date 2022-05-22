Praava Health observes World Family Doctor Day 2022

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 04:19 pm

Praava Health observes World Family Doctor Day 2022

Praava Health provides all patients a minimum of 20 minutes of consultation with Family Doctors

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 04:19 pm
Praava Health observes World Family Doctor Day 2022. Photo: Courtesy
Praava Health observes World Family Doctor Day 2022. Photo: Courtesy

Praave Health celebrated World Family Doctor Day 2022 at the Praava Health Hub at the Capital's Banani on 19 May, reads a press release. 

Family medicine doctors, visiting consultants, nurses, and other medical professionals of Praava Health attended the event. 

Dr. Simeen Majid Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer; Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon, Chief Product Officer; Dr. Faisal Rahman, Medical Services Director; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director; Kutub Uddin Kamal, Head of Patient Experience; Dewan Rabita Arefin, Head of Human Resources and Administration; Shafaat Ali Choyon, Head of marketing and corporate sales were also present to observe World Family Doctor Day 2022.

 

Praava Health / World Family Doctor Day 2022

