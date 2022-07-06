Praava Health launches smart health check for preventative care

Praava Health, a healthcare brand in Bangladesh, has recently launched its much-anticipated product "Smart Health Check."

With this budget-friendly package, anyone can take a set of basic tests that generally indicate overall health conditions.

Consumers can stay a step ahead before visiting the doctor, thus saving the time and effort of multiple visits, reads a media release.

Each test covers a different aspect of health, and the doctor's consultation will help the patient understand and receive proper guidance in the right direction. This package can be taken by people of any age and gender, even from home.

The health check includes a complete blood count with ESR (measures several components and features of blood to evaluate overall health condition), Haemoglobin-A1c (average blood sugar levels over the past three months), Glucose – random (measures sugar level in the blood at the time you are tested), Serum creatinine (measures the level of creatinine in the blood which indicates the kidneys' functional state), Alanine aminotransferase (measures ALT levels in the blood to check the status of the liver), and Lipid profile (a panel of blood tests used to find abnormalities in cholesterol levels).

During consultation, one of Praava's Family Medicine doctors or nutritionists will check and evaluate the reports to describe the physical status of a patient.

It's up to the patient's discretion as to who they will choose as her consultant after the tests.

The "Smart Health Check" will cost Tk4,000 throughout the year, but Praava is offering a further 20% discount on this package for the month of Eid, the release adds.

Speaking about the package, Dr Paramita Karim, consultant of Family Medicine, Praava Health said, "If you want to focus on preventative care, this package has been designed for you. It can assess and prevent complications of Diabetes, Liver function, Abnormal cholesterol, and Kidney functions. This package is a quick and easy way for patients and their doctors to have an overview of general health conditions."

A patient may have to come to Praava twice – once to provide the diagnostic sample and another time for the doctor's consultation.

However, one can also choose the option for home sample collection and video consultation, which would be an entire health check from the convenience of your home, for an additional fee of Tk1,000.

Praava Health's laboratory is internationally accredited, and laboratory testing is carried out using a state-of-the-art setup ensuring international standards and protocols.

Praava regularly participates in RIQAS, the world's most extensive global external quality assessment system, and has received a 99.9% average monthly accuracy score since its inception.

The Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB), a subsidiary of ILAC, recently awarded the ISO 15189 certificate to Praava Health for its world-class laboratory quality, reporting, and management systems.