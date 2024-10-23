Praava Health hosts Pink Together event to raise breast cancer awareness

Praava Health hosted the "Pink Together" event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

This significant gathering took place at Praava Health's flagship facility in Banani, Dhaka, bringing together medical professionals, community members, and celebrities to foster dialogue and education about breast cancer prevention and early detection.

Recognising that breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers affecting women worldwide and in Bangladesh, Praava Health emphasised the importance of education and awareness in combating this disease. The "Pink Together" event featured a lineup of esteemed guests, including Rani Hamid, Bangladeshi chess player and the country's first Woman International Master, who achieved this title in 1985; Dr Chowdhury Saima Ferdous, Chairperson of the International Business Department at Dhaka University and a prominent voice for Bangladesh internationally; and Rumpa Syeda Farzana Zaman, a writer, communication specialist, and journalist. All of them shared insights and personal experiences related to breast cancer.

The event itinerary facilitated meaningful conversations about breast cancer and its impact on the community. The schedule included an arrival and hub tour, introductory remarks from Sylvana Q. Sinha, Founder, Chair and CEO of Praava Health, and a discussion on the importance of breast cancer awareness by Praava gynecologist Dr. Shajia Fatema Zafar. Other highlights included discussions on the role of family medicine in reducing breast cancer cases by Dr. Paramita Karim, Consultant in Family Medicine and a session called 'Checkmate Cancer' conducted by Ms. Rani Hamid. How education can help reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer was the topic discussed by Dr. Chowdhury Saima Ferdous. Rumpa Syeda Zaman addressed the role of media in spreading awareness by dispelling myths. The inspiring journey of a breast cancer survivor was shared by Dr Taslima, a Consultant in Family Medicine, focusing not only on the importance of early detection but also on the power of determination and courage in the face of adversity.

Sylvana Q. Sinha emphasized the importance of breast cancer awareness for early detection and better outcomes, stating, "Let us take this time to remind the women we care about—our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends—that getting screened is not something to postpone. It's an act of strength and self-care."

The event concluded with a photo session, refreshments, and a networking opportunity for the participants to further engage with one another.

Praava Health is dedicated to making quality healthcare accessible for all, and events like "Pink Together" reflect the commitment to community health and education. The event served as an opportunity to raise awareness and support each other in the fight against breast cancer.