Praava Health appoints 4 new industry experts to Global Advisory Council

Healthcare brand Praava Health recently announced the addition of four new members to its Global Advisory Council bringing the membership number to 28.

The new members comprising industry experts and entrepreneurs have deep expertise within the fields of healthcare and technology, reads a press release.

The new members include are Dr Omar Ishrak, chair of the Board of Directors at the Intel Corporation and former chairman & CEO of Medtronic; Robert Berg, founding member of Iridescent Data; Fredrik Debong, co-founder and chief compliance officer at hi.health and cofounder of mySugr.com and pioneers.io; and Lorraine Marchand, executive managing director at Enterprise Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health) and Adjunct Professor, Columbia Business School.

Founder and CEO of Praava Health, Sylvana Q. Sinha noted, "As we move into our next phase of growth, the support and advice of our newest advisors is incredibly helpful in reaching our new goals. It is an incredible gift to have so many strong and wise advisors who are so committed to our patients and Praava's long-term success."

As part of their involvement with Praava Health, all 28 members participated in a Praava investor event held in New York City on April 27, 2022.