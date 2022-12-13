Praava Health appoints 4 new industry experts to Global Advisory Council

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:13 pm

Related News

Praava Health appoints 4 new industry experts to Global Advisory Council

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:13 pm
Praava Health logo. Photo: Courtesy
Praava Health logo. Photo: Courtesy

Healthcare brand Praava Health recently announced the addition of four new members to its Global Advisory Council bringing the membership number to 28.

The new members comprising industry experts and entrepreneurs have deep expertise within the fields of healthcare and technology, reads a press release.

The new members include are Dr Omar Ishrak, chair of the Board of Directors at the Intel Corporation and former chairman & CEO of Medtronic; Robert Berg, founding member of Iridescent Data; Fredrik Debong, co-founder and chief compliance officer at hi.health and cofounder of mySugr.com and pioneers.io; and Lorraine Marchand, executive managing director at Enterprise Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health) and Adjunct Professor, Columbia Business School.

Founder and CEO of Praava Health, Sylvana Q. Sinha noted, "As we move into our next phase of growth, the support and advice of our newest advisors is incredibly helpful in reaching our new goals. It is an incredible gift to have so many strong and wise advisors who are so committed to our patients and Praava's long-term success."

As part of their involvement with Praava Health, all 28 members participated in a Praava investor event held in New York City on April 27, 2022. 

Praava Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

9h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

10h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

19m | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

2h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

4h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis