Praava Health accepted Into Project Amplify programme

Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced today it has been accepted into the prestigious Project Amplify programme, a joint initiative between Microsoft and Accenture.

Joining the program will help Praava strategically accelerate its growth and achieve success through advisory support and access to Azure services — fueling its mission to raise the bar for healthcare in Bangladesh by combining high-quality health services with cutting-edge technology.

Project Amplify works to help deepen the reach of entrepreneurs and startups that are focused on social impact and sustainability. The programme provides hands-on support and technologies to social enterprises, helping them to build scalable solutions and business models that can lead to more tangible and lasting benefits for a greater number of people around the world.

Founder and CEO of Praava Health, Sylvana Q Sinha noted, "Our acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups programme is a strong validation of our success in using cutting-edge technology to solve critical challenges facing the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. We look forward to support from the Microsoft/Accenture program in amplifying our social impact and enhancing positive transformation through increasingly innovative tech solutions."

Through the program, Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft Research India, and Accenture Labs will help Praava Health to:

Test and validate proof-of-concepts of the technology solutions designed and co-developed during the program Conduct design thinking sessions to help re-envision the impact of their solutions Explore using Microsoft technologies to support operations

Project Amplify aims to nurture startups through a year-long mentoring program and use Microsoft's Global Social Entrepreneurship Program and network to help startups scale their impact.

Acceptance into the prestigious Project Amplify program required Praava Health to complete a rigorous application process that confirmed it exceeded the programme's stringent guidelines.