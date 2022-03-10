Praava celebrates International Women’s Day with free video consultations

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, facilitated free video consultations for 50 new mothers, while also providing other attractive packages for all women customers.

Honouring Bangladesh's 50 Years of Independence, Praava offered their video consultation services to the 50 winning participants completely free of cost, reads a press release in this regard.

Through the offer, free video consultations were availed by the registered participants from family health physicians (FHP) at Praava Health on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with the new mothers, Praava also provided a 22% discount to all registered women customers for video consultations by the family medicine doctors.

There is also an ongoing campaign available exclusively to corporate women, that enables them to enjoy a 22% discount on Praava's Beauty and Wellness centre services for the entire month of March; including services in skin care, weight loss, dental health, physiotherapy, psychosocial therapy, acupuncture, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Sylvana Quader Sinha, funder, chair and the CEO of Praava Health said, "Women are too often overlooked among healthcare leadership, which is problematic on many levels - women account for 70+% of the global healthcare workforce, and 80% of healthcare decisions for families are made by women.

"Praava Health is committed to elevating women's voices in leadership in order to serve and understand our patients' and colleagues' needs better."