PPRC, UNFPA join hands to provide strategic advocacy on '3 Zeros Agenda'

PPRC has embarked on a four-year strategic advocacy partnership with UNFPA Bangladesh to generate new momentum on the "3 Zeroes Agenda" after the Covid-19 hiatus.

As part of this policy advocacy strategy, a set of roundtables has been planned to deepen focus and strengthen understanding while prioritising specific dimensions of each of the 3 zeroes.

The first roundtable will be on gender-based violence (GBV), reads a press release.

PPRC and UNFPA are all set to organise the first roundtable titled "Are Existing GBV Indicators Sufficient?" - addressing issues of dimensions, indicators, reporting, and measurement of GBV in the context of Bangladesh.

It aims to bring together a cross-section of participants focused and engaged on the analytical, substantive, and methodological issues relevant to the measurement of GBV.

The programme can be joined by tuning in to The Business Standard and PPRC Facebook pages on Tuesday (25 October) at 10 AM (GMT+6.00).