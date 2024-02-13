PPP Authority, Prime Minister’s Office, and District Administration office jointly organize workshop

13 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 03:43 pm

The PPP Authority, Prime Minister's Office, and District Administration, Rangpur jointly organized a daylong workshop titled "Scope of Small-Scale PPP Projects at the Local Level in Bangladesh." 

The event took place on 13 February 2024, at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rangpur. Dr Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, the CEO (Secretary) of the PPP Authority, graced the workshop as the chief guest, reads a press release.

He also presented the key paper on Small-scale PPP projects for local development, highlighting the basic PPP concept, prospects, 'and challenges.

Mohammad Mobasswer Hasan, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, shared insights into potential PPP projects for Rangpur. He expressed his opinion that implementing these projects could significantly impact the development of the Rangpur District.

Md. Habibur Rahman, divisional commissioner of Rangpur, attended the workshop as Special Guest, while Mohammad Mobasswer Hasan, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, presided over the event. 

Among others, Md. Abul Bashar, director-general (Additional Secretary) of the PPP Authority, Mohammad Abdul Awal, director of Investment and Promotion (Deputy Secretary), Additional Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, SP of Rangpur, high officials from district government offices, local businessmen, and journalists attended the workshop. 

The objective of the meeting was to discuss new projects, provide strategic directives to all parties in selecting small-scale PPP projects at local level, and discuss the way forward and prospects. The meeting concluded with a commitment from the participants to strengthen mutual cooperation and work together to implement small-scale PPP infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, especially in Rangpur.

 

