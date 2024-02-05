PPP authority holds workshop for banks and non-bank Institutions to foster PPP project financing

05 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:57 pm

PPP authority holds workshop for banks and non-bank Institutions to foster PPP project financing

05 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PPP Authority, Prime Minister's Office organized a workshop titled "Engagement of Banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions in PPP Projects Financing" with the participation of Banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions at the PPP Authority Bangladesh on 5 February 2024. 

The objective of the event was to create awareness within the banking and finance sector and encourage banks and financial institutions to positively consider PPP projects as prospective financing opportunities, reads a press release. 

Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Secretary, and CEO of the PPP Authority, Prime Minister's Office, attended the workshop as the chief guest. Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman mentioned the significance of the implementation of PPP projects for the socio-economic development of the nation. He also acknowledged the importance of timely finance to the projects by the banks and non-banking financial institutions. 

At the same time, he thanked all the participants in the workshop and asked for lending in the upcoming projects.

The activities of the PPP Authority, the PPP project procurement process, existing PPP financing partnership MOUs, and suitable PPP projects for financing were discussed in detail in the workshop. The workshop ended with a commitment from all concerned participants to work together to improve the financing landscape for PPP projects by improving the present system.

Md. Abul Bashar, director-general (additional secretary) of PPP Authority, presided over the workshop, while Nafiul Hasan, director-general -1, Prime Minister's Office, Md Salauddin Tapadar, additional director, Bangladesh Bank and A.M Al-Amin, consultant ADB, conducted the workshop on PPP project financing, PPPA regulatory framework, and PPP projects pipeline.

Among others, officials and representatives from various financial institutions, the finance division, ERD, and Bangladesh Bank attended the workshop.

 

