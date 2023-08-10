PPD member states commit to collaborate on health, finance cooperation

The Partners in Population and Development (PPD) member states have affirmed their dedication to supporting one another in advancing healthcare systems, population management, and economic growth.

They made the commitment during the concluding session of a three-day executive committee meeting of the PPD held in Dhaka on Thursday (10 August).

The meeting encompassed discussions on social progress, economic well-being, and sustainable development across all participating nations.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who headed the Bangladeshi delegation, urged PPD member states to unite in assuming a more robust role in curbing maternal and child mortality rates within South-South regional developing countries.

He underscored the importance of poverty reduction in developing nations and the expansion of opportunities for women.

He highlighted that effective women's empowerment could significantly alleviate maternal mortality, child mortality, and child marriages.

Participating in a keynote dialogue were Lindiwe Zulu, South Africa's Minister of Social Development and the present President of PPD; the Minister of Health from the Government of Benin and Executive Member of PPD, H. E. Professor Benjamin IB Hounkpatin; and Zahid Maleque, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare from the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Other member nations' representatives also shared their perspectives during the discourse.

The upcoming 20th Inter-Ministerial Conference on Population and Development, hosted by PPD, is scheduled to convene on October 3 in Zimbabwe.