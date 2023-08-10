PPD member states commit to collaborate on health, finance cooperation

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 04:30 pm

Related News

PPD member states commit to collaborate on health, finance cooperation

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 04:30 pm
PPD member states commit to collaborate on health, finance cooperation

The Partners in Population and Development (PPD) member states have affirmed their dedication to supporting one another in advancing healthcare systems, population management, and economic growth.

They made the commitment during the concluding session of a three-day executive committee meeting of the PPD held in Dhaka on Thursday (10 August).

The meeting encompassed discussions on social progress, economic well-being, and sustainable development across all participating nations.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who headed the Bangladeshi delegation, urged PPD member states to unite in assuming a more robust role in curbing maternal and child mortality rates within South-South regional developing countries.

He underscored the importance of poverty reduction in developing nations and the expansion of opportunities for women.

He highlighted that effective women's empowerment could significantly alleviate maternal mortality, child mortality, and child marriages.

Participating in a keynote dialogue were Lindiwe Zulu, South Africa's Minister of Social Development and the present President of PPD; the Minister of Health from the Government of Benin and Executive Member of PPD, H. E. Professor Benjamin IB Hounkpatin; and Zahid Maleque, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare from the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Other member nations' representatives also shared their perspectives during the discourse.

The upcoming 20th Inter-Ministerial Conference on Population and Development, hosted by PPD, is scheduled to convene on October 3 in Zimbabwe.

PPD / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil