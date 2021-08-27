The power of pink: how foodpanda is bringing convenience into millions of lives

Online food and grocery delivery service foodpanda has a ubiquitous presence across Bangladesh.

Being the first and only service that has a countrywide coverage, foodpanda has been able to make having food and groceries delivered at home a reality for consumers across 64 districts. For foodpanda's customers, it brings a great deal of convenience with increased accessibility, choices and affordability. For partners, it means having a digital presence and additional revenue generation channel. And for riders, a place to work and earn a living.

Over the years, foodpanda has moved beyond being just a vehicle for food delivery to become an ecosystem that brings goodness to its community of customers, restaurant and shops partners and riders. In recent years, new verticals and innovative service additions have been added to the platform that adds convenience to all in the ecosystem. The introduction of Shops and pandamart during the pandemic marked foodpanda's foray into quick commerce in Bangladesh which can potentially change grocery shopping forever for consumers.

pandago and cloud kitchen operations have made it easier for entrepreneurs to run and scale up their businesses with ease. The recently introduced Pick-Up option that has made take-away far more convenient for both customers and restaurant partners alike. And for corporates looking for a one-stop solution for their meals and pantry needs, foodpanda has introduced 'foodpanda for business' – a dedicated platform to serve businesses.

Through foodpanda's miscellany of offerings, it has emerged to be more than just a food delivery service that brings convenience to thousands of lives every day. Here we explore foodpanda's offerings beyond online food delivery.

pandamart

pandamart is foodpanda's chain of dark stores which delivers groceries to customers' doorsteps within 30 minutes or less. Through pandamart, consumers are able to order what they need, when they need it — no holds barred. pandamart is accessible 24/7 within the capital, and late into the night in other major cities across the country. In less than one year of its launch, pandamart has been expanded to 25 locations within Dhaka and other major cities such as Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna,

Rajshahi, Jashore, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura, Cumilla, Gazipur, Narayangaj and more.

Starting from fresh fruits and vegetables to meat, frozen, canned items, snacks & beverages, condiments, baby food, personal care products and cleaning supplies and more, pandamart offers over 3,000+ items needed at households. Interestingly, snacks and beverages are the top selling items of pandamart.

All items are original and sourced responsibly from suppliers and manufacturers. Moreover, products are handled by trained warehouse staff maintaining health safety precautions before they are delivered to customers.

Shops

Since the beginning of the pandemic, grocery shopping has become more challenging than ever. There is no such thing as a quick trip to the shops. Beyond that, lockdown has resulted in movement restrictions nationwide from time to time. The Shops tab on foodpanda streamlines the grocery shopping process immensely. Essentially, the Shops tab provides the experience of walking through the local market. Through the shops tab, customers can find a large selection of shops, from superstores to local grocery stores, butcher shops, pharmacies, personal care essentials and more. The benefit of shopping online vs. shopping in person becomes clear in minutes when using the Shops feature on foodpanda; it is faster and easier than a return trip to the nearby grocery store.

foodpanda for business

foodpanda for Business was launched with the goal of bringing convenience into the ordering experience for corporate entities. foodpanda for business aims to bring convenient ordering, exclusive discounts, a streamlined billing process, and other features to businesses. Through foodpanda for business, corporate entities can avail food delivery without hassle for events and occasions of all sizes. Through the service, businesses will also be able to stock office pantries to ensure that employees have a constant supply of snacks to keep them energized and invigorated throughout the long work day! So, for entrepreneurs, business owners, or hungry employees — foodpanda for business will take care of all meal requirements.

Pick-Up

The Pick-Up tab is perfect for individuals on-the-go. It is a faster and more convenient option for customers wanting takeaway from their favourite eateries. Through the Pick-Up service, customers can avoid waiting in queue by pre-ordering food and beverages through a tap, and then collecting their orders directly from the vendor in a span of 10 to 15 minutes. Pick-up also allows restaurant partners to manage food orders with greater efficiency — which ideally could increase the number of people they can serve in a day. So, next time you want to grab a coffee on your way to the office, don't hesitate — just click through the foodpanda mobile app and place an order. There's no delivery fee for pick-up orders and discounts are there too.

pandakitchens

Panda kitchens are foodpanda's cloud kitchens optimized for food delivery. Cloud kitchen operations are becoming increasingly popular as they make it possible for restaurant partners to quickly expand their brand. Currently, foodpanda offers food delivery from several popular restaurants hosted on foodpanda under the banner of pandakitchen exclusives within the foodpanda app. If you're looking to try something new, check out Faasos, Jackson's Fried Chicken, LunchBox and more under the pandakitchen exclusives section on the foodpanda app.

pandago

foodpanda believes in empowering businesses, and pandago does just that. In the simplest sense, pandago is a logistics-as-a-service solution that aims to make day-to-day operations simple for merchants of all sizes. pandago leverages foodpanda's expansive rider network and makes it possible for businesses to meet their delivery needs. Through pandago, merchants are able to request riders to immediately deliver orders without being present on the foodpanda platform. pandago users can send items such as food, documents, parcels, and gifts to customers from one one place to another. So for small business owners with goals of going digital and scaling business, pandago is a solution from foodpanda.

These array of services demonstrate foodpanda's commitment to strengthening the online delivery ecosystem and that foodpanda has a lot to offer to customers and entrepreneurs alike. The speedy delivery associated with pandamart, and the variety of products available across the Shops shows that consumers always have options when it comes to ordering groceries and essentials, while merchants have a digital service that takes care of their delivery and related needs.