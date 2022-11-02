Postal Department receives Tk4.5 crore revenue from Nagad

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Nagad mobile financial service, which is an entity of the Postal Department, has shared revenue worth Tk4.5 crore with the mother organisation this year.

The Postal Department formally received revenue from Nagad's earnings in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Nagad authorities handed over the cheque for the said amount payable to the Postal Department at a programme in Dhaka's Agargaon area Wednesday (2 November), said a press release. 

Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division Md Khalilur Rahman received the cheque from Nagad Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam. 

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Director General of the Postal Department Md Harunur Rashid, and Nagad Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk were present at the ceremony. 

Bangladesh Postal Department is entitled to getting 51% of the revenue earned by Nagad as per the agreement between Nagad and the Postal Department. The remaining 49% will go to Nagad. 

Nagad handed over revenue amounting to Tk1.12 crore in 2019-20 and Tk3.31 crore in 2020-21 financial year to the Postal Department earlier.

In his speech Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "In my opinion, `Nagad's existence has saved country's thousand crore taka. Nagad not only served the country but also created some enemies. Some people are trying to attack us for their own interests."

"From the very beginning, we were with Nagad, we are and will be with them," he added. 

Nagad Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Every year we exchange our revenue shares with the postal department."
 

