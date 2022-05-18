Poriborton Kori hosts movie premiere of “Shaan” for underprivileged children

Poriborton Kori Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Bangladesh, organised an exclusive movie premiere of "Shaan" for 50 underprivileged children.

The event was inaugurated by the Director of Jamuna Group Dr Mohammed Alamgir Alam, the lead actor of the movie Barrister Siam Ahmed and the chief of operations of Blockbuster Cinemas, said a press release.

The 50 less-fortunate children from Mojar School of Old Dhaka city to watch the movie "Shaan", presented by the e-commerce platform Munchies, with TV stars in Blockbuster cinemas at Jamuna Future Park on 15 May.

Prior to the showtime, a red carpet segment was attended by celebrities like Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Sabnam Faria, singer Pritom Hasan, Chief Public Affairs Officer of Nagad Solaiman Shukhon, and Film Director Abraar Athar.

Besides, dancer Ridy Sheikh, stand-up comedians Anondo Majumdar, Amin Hanan Chowdhury and Rafsan Shabab also attended the event.

KFC provided lunch, while Mr Noodles of Pran gifted snack items to the children. FruitFun, another food brand of Pran, distributed goodies to three-hundred guests invited to the event.

The event held a Virtual Reality demonstration initiated by Shams Jaber, founder of The Tech Academy.

According to the media release, all celebrities and guests appreciated the initiative, and expressed their interest in working towards improving the lives of these children.

Siam Ahmed, lead actor of "Shaan", said, "I've watched the movie several times but none of those times felt as peaceful and joyous as today. The unique initiative that we took by shaking hands with Poriborton Kori, where we were able to provide 50 impoverished kids some moments of entertainment, is an achievement."

Ahsan Bhuiyan, founder of Poriborton Kori Foundation, said, "The purpose of this entire event was to promote inclusivity of the disadvantaged children of our society and establish a community where every child is equal. It's integral for all of us to come together and work for the betterment of these children, so that in addition to basic human rights such as education and healthcare, watching a great movie or having a Virtual Reality experience is no longer a luxury for them. We need to work together to connect their ambitions with opportunities they can explore because they too, are the future of this world.